Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta Headline

Malta: UPE to launch industrial dispute over school reopening guidelines

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The union of professional educators will be launching an industrial dispute over the publication of guidelines for the safe reopening of schools, noting that there are discrepancies between the document published and what could be achieved practically for a classroom to function. 

In a press conference on Thursday at the Catholic Institute in Floriana, UPE executive head Graham Sansone said the guidelines are ignorant of the realities of a working classroom and raised concerns on how vulnerable educators would be safeguarded in this environment. 

“UPE will take a stance in strong opposition to that of the state to safeguard these people at all costs.”

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:15

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: