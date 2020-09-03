Malta: UPE to launch industrial dispute over school reopening guidelines

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The union of professional educators will be launching an industrial dispute over the publication of guidelines for the safe reopening of schools, noting that there are discrepancies between the document published and what could be achieved practically for a classroom to function.

In a press conference on Thursday at the Catholic Institute in Floriana, UPE executive head Graham Sansone said the guidelines are ignorant of the realities of a working classroom and raised concerns on how vulnerable educators would be safeguarded in this environment.

“UPE will take a stance in strong opposition to that of the state to safeguard these people at all costs.”

