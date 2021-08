Reading Time: < 1 minute



The heatwave we are experiencing at the moment is having an effect on blood donations as well, and over the last three days, only 96 people have come forward to give blood, which is almost half of those who normally go.

In a statement, the blood bank said that health services cannot stop because of a lack of blood reserves. It is therefore urging the public to come forward today, as quickly a possible, to give blood at the Blood Donation Centre in Guardamangia.

Source TVM

Updated 1745