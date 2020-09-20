Malta: US finds bargaining chip in Moneyval report

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that multiple Cabinet ministers and regulatory heads admitted that the US is leveraging the upcoming Moneyval test to try and reach a Status of Forces Agreement with Malta, allowing the Americans to pounce on smuggling routes at Hurd’s bank.

Another story says that the Adrian Delia camp in the PN leadership contest claim that the incumbent is still in time to record a slight victory among paid-up members. Internal polling by the campaign indicates that Delia is gaining ground on challenger Bernard Grech.

