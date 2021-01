Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Eurostat figures which show that 53 percent of the companies in Malta made use of cloud computing in 2020, an increase from 26 percent in 2016. The EU average last year was 36 percent.

The paper speaks to Mount Carmel Hospital CEO Stephanie Xuereb following criticism earlier this month by a patient about the state of the facility. The CEO said the hospital investigates every complaint.

