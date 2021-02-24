Malta: Vaccination in elderly homes to be completed next week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that vaccination in homes for the elderly will be complete by the end of next week. Minister for Active Ageing Michael Farrugia said that the jab is being administered to both residents and staff members.

Another story reports that Vincent Muscat has been granted a presidential pardon for his involvement in a 2015 killing of Carmel Chircop, a lawyer. The pardon was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The paper speaks to Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina who supports calls for a free public hospital for animals. She added that animals deserve to be treated well and should not be treated as commodities.

