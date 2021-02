Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that teachers and school staff are expected to start receiving the Covid-19 jab towards the end of March, when the current cohort of vulnerable people is fully vaccinated.

The paper says that the police have denied claims that Julian Hofstra was offered legal immunity in exchange for information. The Dutchman is believed to have secretly recorded conversations with state witness Melvin Theuma.

