Malta: Vaccinations to start on December 27

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with an announcement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that Covid-19 vaccinations in the EU will begin on Sunday 27. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that distribution in Malta will be made in five stages.

The paper quotes a reasoned opinion by Advocate General of the European Court of Justice who said that the way judicial appointments are made in Malta was not in conflict with EU law. NGO Repubblika is challenging the method used since April 2019.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...