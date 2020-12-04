Malta: Vaccine expected in first week of the new year

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Times says that Malta is expected to receive a first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccine in early January, as the European Medicines Agency has set a December 29 deadline to grant approval following detailed testing.
Another story reports that the European Commission found Malta to be in breach of the Birds Directive with its programme to allow trapping under the pretext of scientific studies. In a statement, the Commission said it wants to stop the loss of biodiversity.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro