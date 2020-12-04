Malta: Vaccine expected in first week of the new year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Malta is expected to receive a first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccine in early January, as the European Medicines Agency has set a December 29 deadline to grant approval following detailed testing.

Another story reports that the European Commission found Malta to be in breach of the Birds Directive with its programme to allow trapping under the pretext of scientific studies. In a statement, the Commission said it wants to stop the loss of biodiversity.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...