Malta: Vaccine to reach elderly homes by end of year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said Covid-19 vaccinations will start being administered to residents and carers at homes for the elderly before the end of the year.

The paper speaks to a resident in the Ħamrun apartment block that caught fire on Tuesday. 37-year-old Clayton Baldacchino rushed to home when he received the news and tried to enter the house but says that the fire was so potent that he could not.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...