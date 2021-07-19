Malta: Vast majority of new Covid-19 patients are under 40

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that three-fourths of the 206 new Covid-19 patients registered on Saturday were under 40 years old. Active cases have risen to more than 1,800 with 18 people hospitalised. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-18/local-news/195-new-Covid-19-cases-as-active-cases-surpass-1-800-6736235296

The paper says that the Planning Authority board will this week decide on an application to erect a five-storey residential block adjacent to the former Trade Fair grounds in Naxxar. The 71-unit plan has been recently revised. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-19/local-news/PA-set-to-decide-on-three-apartment-block-applications-on-Thursday-6736235307

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro