Malta: Venice Commission disagrees with government on Constitutional amendments

In-Nazzjon says that the Venice Commission challenged attempts by the government to amend definitions in the Constitution relating to the administration to penalties by a simple majority in parliament. The Commission warned that changes require a two-thirds approval. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/01/kontijiet-dawl-u-ilma-aktar-reazzjonijiet-pozittivi-ghall-inizjattiva-tal-partit-nazzjonalista/

Another story reports on a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to the open market in Birgu on Tuesday. He said that the party initiative to register instances of overcharging for utility bills was a success and the exercise will be extended to Gozo this week. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/01/il-kummssjoni-venezja-tagthi-ragun-lill-oppozizzjoni/

