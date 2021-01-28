Malta: Victim of alleged clerical abuse attempted suicide

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Victim of alleged clerical abuse attempted suicide: The Headline – L-Orizzont

L-Orizzont follows the testimony of the victim in the Gozo priests sexual abuse case who said that he tried to commit suicide after the rape. The man, who is now 25 years old, told the court that he used to suffer from grave sadness.

The paper quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who said that a new jobs market policy will be based on training, education, and productivity. The minister launched a consultation process with more than 200 stakeholders on the policy.

