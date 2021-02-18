Malta: Vince Muscat drops charges against prosecution

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with the withdrawal by the lawyers of Vince Muscat of an appeal against a court decision turning down offers for a pre-trial deal. One of the three men charged with killing Daphne Caruana Galizia, Muscat is understood to be cooperating with the police.

Another story reports that the government’s privatisation unit launched a call for proposals for the operation of a casino at the Dragonara Palace in St Julian’s. It is not clear whether the current operator will bid for a renewal of the licence.

