Malta: Vince Muscat hints at political links to Caruana Galizia murder

The Times says that Vince Muscat, one of the three suspects in the Caruana Galizia murder, accused police inspectors of playing for time not to expose involvement by politicians and other ‘prominent’ people in the crime.

The paper reveals that the Cabinet has agreed to support a Status of Forces Agreement that would grant the US military jurisdictional powers in Malta. The government is hoping to secure American backing in anti-money laundering evaluations next year.  

