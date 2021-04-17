Malta: Vince Muscat says killers sought former minister’s help

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the testimony of state witness Vince Muscat who revealed that the hitmen turned to then minister Chris Cardona for help with their plan to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia. He said Cardona could provide information on the journalist’s movements.

Another story reports that the Inland Revenue department has launched an investigation into Birkirkara football club after the European football governing body flagged irregular tax documents submitted by the club.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...