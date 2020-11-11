Malta: Virologist welcomes advances towards Covid-19 vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to virologist Chris Barbara who expressed confidence in the vaccine developments announced by AstraZeneca and Pfizer. Dr Barbara said that the two approaches by the companies are both equally promising.

Another story publishes an interview with a man infected with Covid-19 who warned against overconfidence. Tony Miles told the paper that many patients are discovering long-term effects after they recover from the virus.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...