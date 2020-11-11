Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Virologist welcomes advances towards Covid-19 vaccine

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to virologist Chris Barbara who expressed confidence in the vaccine developments announced by AstraZeneca and Pfizer. Dr Barbara said that the two approaches by the companies are both equally promising.

Another story publishes an interview with a man infected with Covid-19 who warned against overconfidence. Tony Miles told the paper that many patients are discovering long-term effects after they recover from the virus.

