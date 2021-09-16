Malta: Visit by Pope Francis expected in first week of December

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that Pope Francis is expected to visit Malta on December 4 and 5, following a two-day trip to Cyprus. The church in Malta has not yet confirmed the dates but the Pope named Malta in his next journey plans during a radio interview.

Another story covers a meeting between the PN and the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. Party Leader Bernard Grech said that the country needs to seriously address the challenges that tarnish its reputation. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/15/irridu-nindirizzaw-il-problemi-bis-serjeta-biex-nakkwistaw-u-nzommu-r-reputazzjoni-ta-pajjizna/

