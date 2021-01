Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to Economy Minister Silvio Schembri about a second round of government vouchers. The minister said the scheme is being delayed until after the number of infection cases starts to decline.

The paper quotes a statement by the Medical Association calling for a ‘more transparent’ vaccination process, urging the government to publish figures of available doses and administered vaccines.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...