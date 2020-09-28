Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Wage support scheme to continue beyond October

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who announced that the government will extend the Covid-19 wage subsidy beyond the end of October to help the economic sectors worst hit by the pandemic.

The paper speaks to Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo who said that a call for tenders for the construction of a pet cemetery will be published within a few months. The minister said a draft call is currently being vetted by the Department of Contracts.

