Malta: Wage support scheme to continue beyond October

The Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who announced that the government will extend the Covid-19 wage subsidy beyond the end of October to help the economic sectors worst hit by the pandemic.

The paper speaks to Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo who said that a call for tenders for the construction of a pet cemetery will be published within a few months. The minister said a draft call is currently being vetted by the Department of Contracts.

