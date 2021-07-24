Malta: Walk-in clinics to administer Covid-19 jab in the evenings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that more than 8,300 people visited the walk-in clinics to get their Covid-19 vaccine since they opened on Monday. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the service will starts opening in the evenings too. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/fgimgha-inghataw-8323-vaccin-minghajr-appuntament-mill-walk-in-clinics/

The paper follows the opening of the Labour Party General Conference on Friday. In his address, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the government will remain focused on projects that improve the quality of life. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/il-prim-ministru-bdiskors-mibni-fuq-l-onesta-fi-tmiem-il-konferenza-generali-tal-partit-laburista/

