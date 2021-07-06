Malta: Walk-in vaccination centres open in two weeks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont announces that walk-in vaccination centres will open their doors on July 19, allowing anyone to get the jab against Covid-19. Health authorities are aiming to inoculate 85 per cent of the population. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/ma-dan-il-virus-ma-tistax-tkun-arroganti-u-jehtieg-li-nkunu-prudenti/

The paper says that the members of the parliamentary committee for standards unanimously agreed to publish a report about MP Rosianne Cutajar’s conduct compiled by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/il-gvern-u-l-oppozizzjoni-jaqblu-li-r-rapport-dwar-rosianne-cutajar-ikun-ippubblikat/

