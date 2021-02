Reading Time: < 1 minute

Traffic wardens could end up carrying out construction site inspections under proposed legislative changes, architects said on Monday, raising concerns about their understanding of the industry.

Addressing a press conference, Andre Pizzuto, who heads the Kamra tal-Periti, the chamber of architects and civil engineers, warned that the proposed new Building and Construction Authority could outsource vital functions.

