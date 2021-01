Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly carries an interview with WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca who said that a change in mentality towards waste disposal needs to be driven by “forward-thinking” legislation.

Another report announces that independent specialty management insurance Optio is entering Europe with an office in Malta. Director Kevin Cleary said the move will open new opportunities for the group.

