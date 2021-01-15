Malta: Watch: Abela did not recuse himself on hitman’s pardon

Prime Minister Robert Abela did not recuse himself when cabinet decided on a request for presidential pardon filed by one of the three alleged hitmen in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Vince Muscat known as il-Koħħu, who along with the brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, is facing charges of planting and detonating the bomb which killed Caruana Galizia, had formally filed a request for pardon in exchange for information in December 2019. Muscat had given detailed information about the murder and other major crimes to the investigators.
source Newsbook
updated 1745