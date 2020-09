Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gasan Group has declared that it is ready to exit the Electrogas group as soon as possible and without any profit.

In a statement signed by Joseph Gasan and Mark Gasan, the group expressed its “shock and mortification” at the links that are being drawn between this project and the brutal assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:40

