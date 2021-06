Reading Time: < 1 minute

A stash of fully automatic assault rifles and bomb detonators found at sea on Sunday are believed to be linked to an organised crime group charged with complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Sources told Times of Malta that the weapons, which include AK-47 machine guns and other rifles, are linked to the Ta’ Maksar crime group, allegedly headed by brothers Robert and Adrian Agius.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745