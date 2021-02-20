Malta: Widespread industrial actions by healthcare workers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin issued a series of directives to 1,300 workers in the healthcare sector, slowing down medical appointments and testing. The union accused the government of dragging its feet on a new collective agreement.

The paper says that new procedures introduced with the Brexit deal combined with Covid-19 restrictions have accumulated a backlog in mail by the Customs department and MaltaPost, forcing sorting operations to continue during weekends.

