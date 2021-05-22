Reading Time: 4 minutes

CDE / EFE / WIWIBLOGGS- Italy or France. Maybe Malta. Few hours before the final starts, (final will start at 2100h – local time) it is evident that there is no clear winner. Neither bookmakers nor experts have pinned one song to win one of the most contentious finals and the highest musical and scenographic level in the history of Eurovision. However everything seems to indicate that the victory of the 65th edition will be celebrated in the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, Eurovision specialist ‘Wiwiblogs’ readers have chosen Destiny’s Je Me Casse as their favourite song.

She was a long-time favourite with the bookies. And while she’s slipped ever so slightly in the odds, Malta’s Destiny remains a firm favourite with our readers. The “Je Me Casse” songstress took home a total of 3,535 votes or 15.68% of all votes cast. She’s a comfortable number one, over 750 votes over her nearest competition. Taking silver is Italy’s Måneskin. The “Zitti E Buoni” rockers scooped 2,781 votes or 12.33% of all votes cast. The Sanremo champs might not be top here, but they’re currently the favourite with the bookmakers. Taking the third and final podium spot is France’s Barbara Pravi. The “Voilà” chanteuse amassed a tally of 1,621 votes or 7.19% of all votes cast. She’s remained a consistent favourite since winning the revamped French selection show way back in January.

Full Result

Malta: Destiny — “Je Me Casse” 15.68% (3,535 votes) Italy: Måneskin — “Zitti E Buoni” 12.33% (2,781 votes) France: Barbara Pravi — “Voilà” 7.19% (1,621 votes) Lithuania: The Roop — “Discoteque” 7.16% (1,615 votes) Switzerland: Gjon’s Tears — “Tout l’univers” 6.75% (1,521 votes) Ukraine: Go_A — “SHUM” 6% (1,352 votes) Serbia: Hurricane — “Loco Loco” 5.4% (1,218 votes) Finland: Blind Channel — “Dark Side” 4.71% (1,061 votes) Cyprus: Elena Tsagrinou — “El Diablo” 4.17% (940 votes) Iceland: Daði og Gagnamagnið — “10 Years” 4.12% (928 votes) Bulgaria: VICTORIA — “Growing Up Is Getting Old” 3.42% (770 votes) Portugal: The Black Mamba — “Love Is On My Side” 3.4% (766 votes) San Marino: Senhit — “Adrenalina” (feat. Flo Rida) 3.01% (678 votes) Russia: Manizha — “Russian Woman” 2.62% (590 votes) Greece: Stefania — “Last Dance” 2.44% (551 votes) Albania: Anxhela Peristeri — “Karma” 1.73% (389 votes) Belgium: Hooverphonic — “The Wrong Place” 1.55% (350 votes) Azerbaijan: Efendi — “Mata Hari” 1.49% (337 votes) Norway: TIX — “Fallen Angel” 1.46% (329 votes) Israel: Eden Alene — “Set Me Free” 1.33% (299 votes) United Kingdom: James Newman — “Embers” 0.92% (208 votes) Sweden: Tusse — “Voices” 0.92% (208 votes) Spain: Blas Cantó — “Voy a quedarme” 0.7% (157 votes) The Netherlands: Jeangu Macrooy — “Birth of a New Age” 0.54% (122 votes) Germany: Jendrik — “I Don’t Feel Hate” 0.52% (118 votes) Moldova: Natalia Gordienko — “Sugar” 0.44% (103 votes)

Analysing polls

An analysis by PATRICK FLYNN from ‘Wiwiblogs’ says that though they deny it officially, there have long been suspicions that the Eurovision producers have access to the semi-final results (or at least a strong idea of who did well and who scraped through) when crafting the running order for the final. With this in mind, based on the running order it looks like it may have been Ukraine, rather than the odds-on favourite Malta, who won the first semi-final.

With a draw of 6th in the running order, Malta’s win chance collapsed from 18% to 12% overnight, and in my view, their price should have fallen even further. Looking historically, you have to go back all the way to 2003 to find a winning song that was performed before 10th in the running order, when Sertab Erener took home the crown for Turkey. Even then, though, not only did Turkey have a lot of diaspora support (which Malta does not have), there were only three points separating the top three entries that year. It looks pretty difficult for Malta to win from such an early draw, so I think ‘Je me casse’ may be out of contention for the win (though of course all records have to be broken eventually).

Given the strength of their entry and their prime slot in the running order, Italy are rightfully one of the big contenders for this year’s contest. I really like ‘Zitti e buoni’, but I have a slight worry that it might be a little divisive with the juries, despite its contemporary sound. It only takes one or two members of each country’s jury to be put off and give Italy a low rank for Måneskin to miss out on big points.

Although France has a good draw in the running order at 20th, WIWIBLOGGS expert thinks that there’s a real chance they end up performing in Ukraine’s shadow, with the audience still reeling from Go_A’s energetic performance.

The author says that France in Eurovision tend to underperform compared to their odds. In 2019, they were 10th in the odds and finished 16th. In 2018, they were 4th in the odds but finished 13th. In 2017, 10th and 12th. In 2016, 4th and 6th. In 2015 and 2014 they were 21st in the odds and finished 25th and 26th, respectively. So for six contests in a row, France have underperformed their position in the odds.

Flynn adds that if Ukraine *did* win the first semi-final on Tuesday, it’s very likely that they won the televote. Just as importantly, though, Go_A may have also held their own with the jury. Ukraine has a lot of televoting friends in Eurovision, so should expect to end up with a pretty large televote haul on Saturday.

EFE News Agency / WIWIBLOGGS