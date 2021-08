Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman accused of murdering her partner had repeatedly complained of domestic abuse and even threatened to commit suicide, the court compiling evidence has heard.

44-year-old Mayumi Santos Patacsil, from the Philippines, is charged with the wilful homicide of her partner Marcelino Montalban Saraza on July 1, 2021.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1745