Malta: Woman arrested on suspicion of homicide

The Times reports on the murder of a man from the Philippines in Mellieħa on the night between Thursday and Friday. A woman, also from the Philippines, alerted the police to the incident and was later arrested on suspicion of committing the crime. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/man-stabbed-to-death-in-mellieha.883615

Another story says that that report by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life investigating the conduct for MP Rosianne Cutajar has been handed to the House Speaker. A parliamentary committee will now decide whether to publish the conclusions. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/rosianne-cutajar-breached-ethics-code-probe-into-property-deal-finds.883813

