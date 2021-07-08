Malta: Woman charged with killing her partner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that a Filipino woman has been charged with wilful homicide of her partner, tampering with evidence, making a false report to the police, and fabricating evidence. She denies all charges. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-07/local-news/25-new-Covid-19-cases-found-as-active-cases-shoot-over-100-6736235015

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela said that government MP Rosianne Cutajar will be treated like any other taxpayer by the Commissioner for Revenue if an investigation into tax declarations finds any shortcomings. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-07/local-news/Rosianne-Cutajar-will-be-treated-like-any-other-taxpayer-PM-6736235011

The paper reports that active Covid-19 cases rose to more than 100 on Wednesday after 25 new infections were registered. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the vast majority of patients that require hospitalisation have not been vaccinated. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-07/local-news/25-new-Covid-19-cases-found-as-active-cases-shoot-over-100-6736235015

