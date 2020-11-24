Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Woman who is five months pregnant admits to trafficking drugs

20-year-old Kimberly Aly of Vittoriosa, who is five months pregnant, has admitted in court to trafficking drugs.

Aly was arraigned before Magistrate Astrid May Grima after being apprehended yesterday in a raid on a garage in Marsa where drugs were being sold. The Anti-Drug Squad, who had been keeping the garage under observation, found 110 sachets of cocaine and 63 sachets of heroin, among others.

Source TVM

