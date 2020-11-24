Malta: Woman who is five months pregnant admits to trafficking drugs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

20-year-old Kimberly Aly of Vittoriosa, who is five months pregnant, has admitted in court to trafficking drugs.

Aly was arraigned before Magistrate Astrid May Grima after being apprehended yesterday in a raid on a garage in Marsa where drugs were being sold. The Anti-Drug Squad, who had been keeping the garage under observation, found 110 sachets of cocaine and 63 sachets of heroin, among others.

Source TVM



