Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the share of women working in the public sector rose from 35 per cent in 2008 to 48 per cent this year. Women currently make 36 per cent of the labour force engaged in the private sector. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/jizdiedu-n-nisa-impjegati-fis-servizz-pubbliku/

The paper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said on Sunday that he is looking forward to a good season for the tourism sector while urging for caution. Abela said that new control measures have been deployed at the airport and harbour. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/pajjizna-serva-ta-mudell-ghal-pajjizi-ohra-matul-il-pandemija-il-pm-robert-abela/

Another story says that May 31 is World No Tobacco Day, raising awareness about the risks associated with smoking. The report says that Malta reports an average of one death per day caused by cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro