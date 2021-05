Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that the consortium awarded with the St Vincent de Paul Residence contract inflated original prices to compensate for the ‘no-cost’ investment it was requested to make. The construction of four blocks cost €14 million.

Another story reports that the applicants behind the controversial development project in the Ġgantija temples area in Xagħra have temporarily suspended the application.

