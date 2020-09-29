Malta: World acclaimed author Salman Rushdie special guest of 2020 ‘virtual’ Malta Book Festival

Reading Time: < 1 minute

International literature Salman Rushdie is the special guest of the 2020 Malta Book Festival, the National Book Council announced on Tuesday.

“A brilliant provocateur, Rushdie has penned a handful of classic novels, influenced a generation of writers, and received a Queen’s Knighthood for his “service to literature.” He stands as both a pop culture icon and one of the most though-provoking proponents for free speech today,” read the National Book Council’s announcement on Facebook.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 1743

Like this: Like Loading...