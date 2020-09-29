Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: World acclaimed author Salman Rushdie special guest of 2020 ‘virtual’ Malta Book Festival

Reading Time: < 1 minute

International literature Salman Rushdie is the special guest of the 2020 Malta Book Festival, the National Book Council announced on Tuesday.

“A brilliant provocateur, Rushdie has penned a handful of classic novels, influenced a generation of writers, and received a Queen’s Knighthood for his “service to literature.” He stands as both a pop culture icon and one of the most though-provoking proponents for free speech today,” read the National Book Council’s announcement on Facebook.

Source: The Malta Independent

