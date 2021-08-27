Malta: Yorgen Fenech charged with purchasing weapons from dark web

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Yorgen Fenech has been charged with buying weapons and ammunition from the dark web. Investigators believe the businessman paid for the equipment using cryptocurrency, but it is not known whether the weapons ever made it to Malta. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/yorgen-fenech-expected-to-be-charged-over-weapons-order.895912

The paper quotes a Finance Ministry report projecting a government deficit of €1.6 billion for 2021. At 12 per cent of GDP, the rate is double what was estimated earlier this year and ranks among the highest in the EU. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/2021-deficit-confirmed-at-16-billion.896143

