Malta: Yorgen Fenech denied bail again

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the court turned down a bail request by Yorgen Fenech, arguing that the risk of the businessman escaping the island is still present. The compilation of evidence in the Caruana Galizia murder case continued on Thursday.

Anther report covers a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to Birżebbuġa where he met with the commercial community. Grech said that the party will keep making proposals to support small businesses through these hard times.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...