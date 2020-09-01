Malta: Yorgen Fenech denied bail once again

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech was denied bail once more on Tuesday, with a court turning down his application following one day of deliberation.

Fenech’s lawyers had argued on Monday that their client satisfied all criteria to be allowed out on bail, which they noted was the rule and not the exception.

A court on Tuesday disagreed, listing concerns that allowing Fenech out of police custody could compromise evidence in the case against him, give him the chance to flee the country and provoke a public outcry.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 15:50

