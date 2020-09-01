Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, News

Malta: Yorgen Fenech denied bail once again

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech was denied bail once more on Tuesday, with a court turning down his application following one day of deliberation. 

Fenech’s lawyers had argued on Monday that their client satisfied all criteria to be allowed out on bail, which they noted was the rule and not the exception

A court on Tuesday disagreed, listing concerns that allowing Fenech out of police custody could compromise evidence in the case against him, give him the chance to flee the country and provoke a public outcry. 

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 15:50

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: