Malta: Yorgen Fenech legal counsel calls for suspension of Caruana Galizia public inquiry

Fenech’s public inquiry defence team are criticising the inquiry proceedings for depriving him of any participatory rights or legal representation
The legal counsel to Yorgen Fenech has written to the Council of Europe calling for the suspension of the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia until its remit is established
Juliette Galea, who is representing Yorgen Fenech in the public inquiry, asks in the correspondence that immediate action be taken to “safeguard the integrity of all ongoing judicial proceedings including the suspension of the operation of the Independent Public Inquiry into the Assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia until its proper remit is established, including its relationship with all ongoing criminal proceedings.”
MaltaToday
Updated 1758
10th December 2020
10th December 2020
