Malta: Yorgen Fenech promised junior minister Cutajar his help

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar sought Yorgen Fenech’s help to conduct a survey in her constituency in 2019. The businessman assured her of his support, adding in a text that he “had to give her some money”.

The paper publishes an interview with Carmel Pace, whose wife Miriam died in a building collapse in March year. Pace said that Miriam raised concerns when excavation works on a construction project outside their home started in February.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...