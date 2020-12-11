Malta: Yorgen Fenech wants Council of Europe to shut down public inquiry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that businessman Yorgen Fenech has written to the Council of Europe requesting the ‘suspension or termination’ of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, claiming that it breaches his rights to a fair trial.

Another story says that proposed amendments to the divorce law envisages a period of six to twelve months of separation before couples are eligible for divorce. Currently, couples must live apart for four years before qualifying for divorce.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...