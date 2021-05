Reading Time: < 1 minute

Plans for a suspicious property deal involving former police superintendent Ray Aquilina, construction tycoon Joe Portelli, and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech are being investigated by the police.

Officers from the police’s anti-money laundering unit believe that a Birżebbuġa apartment worth in excess of €180,000 was set to be sold to Aquilina’s parents for around a third of its market value by Fenech in 2018.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745