Reading Time: < 1 minute

Europol experts are testifying on Monday about emails, texts and audio messages extracted from devices linked to Yorgen Fenech.

Experts from the EU law enforcement agency have spent months extracting and analysing data from the devices, which were seized by investigators probing the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1658

Like this: Like Loading...