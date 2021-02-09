Malta: Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers sought campaign to discredit Melvin Theuma

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the testimony of journalist Ivan Martin against Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca. He said that they wanted a press campaign to ‘undermine the credibility’ of state witness Melvin Theuma.

The paper reports that former minister Konrad Mizzi read a short statement at the start of the court hearing about the Vitals deal on Monday. He said that the government Cabinet was involved in all decisions.

