Malta: Youth unemployment rate lowest in a year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The rate of unemployment among the 15-24 age group stood at 8.8 percent in September, the lowest in the twelve months under review by the National Statistics Office. Before the September 2020 results, the youth unemployment rate was smallest in July 2020 and September 2019, reaching 9.1 percent in both months.

The latest data shows that the overall unemployment rate for September 2020 fell to 4.0 percent from 4.1 percent the month before. Compared with September 2019, the rate increased by 0.4 percentage points.

The unemployment rate among women was 4.2 percent, higher than the 3.8 percent registered among men. At the same time, there were almost 1,400 more unemployed men in September than the 4,672 unemployed women.

The unemployment rate climbed to 4.5 percent in April and May this year from 3.5 percent in February, before dropping gradually in the following months. The rate stood at a consistent 3.6 percent in the final third of 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...