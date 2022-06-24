Malta’s 2022 deficit grows to €373 by end of May

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By the end of May 2022, the Government’s Consolidated Fund reported a deficit of €373.2 million, the NSO said today.

In the first five months of 2022, Recurrent Revenue amounted to €2,129.4 million, 16.2 per cent higher than the

€1,831.7 million reported a year earlier. The largest increase was recorded under Income Tax (€113.5 million),

followed by Value Added Tax (€74.8 million), Grants (€58.8 million) and Social Security (€39.2 million).

The rise in revenue was partially offset by decreases under Fees of Office (€13.4 million) and Miscellaneous Receipts (€4.4 million).

By the end of May 2022, total expenditure stood at €2,502.6 million, 0.7 per cent higher than the previous year.

During the reference period, Recurrent Expenditure totalled €2,213.5 million, an increase of €28.3 million in

comparison to the €2,185.2 million reported by the end of May 2021. The main contributor to this increase was a

€53.8 million increase reported under Programmes and Initiatives.

Furthermore, an increase was also witnessed under Personal Emoluments (€1.4 million). This rise in expenditure outweighed decreases under Operational

and Maintenance Expenses (€15.8 million) and Contributions to Government Entities (€11.2 million). The main

developments in the Programmes and Initiatives category involved added outlays towards Economic stimulus

payments (€48.2 million), Social security benefits (€28.0 million), Tax relief measures (€25.8 million), Gas

stabilisation fund (€7.1 million) and Extension of school transport network (€6.1 million). This rise in Programmes

and Initiatives was partly offset by a decrease under the Pandemic assistance schemes (€60.4 million).

The interest component of the public debt servicing costs totalled €70.1 million, a decrease of €4.1 million when

compared to the previous year.

By the end of May 2022, Government’s capital spending amounted to €219.0 million.

The difference between total revenue and expenditure resulted in a deficit of €373.2 million being reported in

the Government’s Consolidated Fund at the end of May 2022. Compared to the same period in 2021, there was

a decrease in deficit of €280.1 million. This difference mirrors an increase in total Recurrent Revenue (€297.6

million), partly offset by a rise in total expenditure, which consists of Recurrent Expenditure (€28.3 million), Interest

(-€4.1 million) and Capital Expenditure (-€6.7 million).

At the end of May 2022, Central Government debt stood at €8,409.9 million, a €579.7 million rise from 2021.