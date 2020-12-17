Malta’s Airport to expand and build a new apron as it sets course for future

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta International Airport today officially set the ball rolling in relation to its multi-million investment in a new apron – Apron X – with the publication of a call for tenders for the development of a new aircraft parking area and supporting facilities.

Strategically positioned between Apron 8 and Apron 9, Apron X and supporting facilities will be developed over an area covering approximately 100,000 square metres. This ambitious project constitutes the largest investment in aerodrome infrastructure to be undertaken by the company since Malta International Airport assumed management of the aerodrome in 1998.

The infrastructural project will see the development of a new aircraft parking area accommodating up to seven additional narrow-body or three wide-body aircraft, with the enhanced parking capacity contributing to a smoother operation in the medium to long term.

Besides equipping Malta International Airport with enhanced aircraft parking stand capacity, the Apron X investment provides for the construction of a new taxiway, which would improve accessibility to the new apron, and the development of a staging area housing facilities for essential ground handling equipment.

The project is also designed to support Malta International Airport in honouring its environmental commitments through the development of adequate storm-water collection facilities, the installation of LED floodlighting systems, and the replacement of auxiliary power units, which are currently used by parked aircraft, with ground-power supply units.

