Malta’s cabinet approve EU recovery plan – report

Malta’s cabinet approved the national plan of how intends to allocate and spend the €320 million EU funding recovery plan.

37 per cent of funds must be spent on green initiatives, with a further 20 per cent allocated to digital projects – €118 million and €64 million respectively in Malta’s case. The Times reports that the national plan allocates almost half of its €320m total to green initiatives.

Malta’s plan is built on initiative related to the circular economy, decarbonisation, digital investments, educational initiatives, social policy spending, and investing in upgrading Malta’s institutions.

Times of Malta