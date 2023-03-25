Malta’s debt levels approach €9.3bn – NSO / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 25 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta’s debt levels approach €9.3bn – NSO

By the end of February, Malta’s national debt has climbed to €9.28 billion, an increase of €886.4 million when compared to 2022, new data by the National Statistics Office has shown. Conversely, annual figures for the first two months of this year so far have seen a surplus of €114.2 million. Recurrent Revenue amounted to €1,028.8 million, €231.3 million higher than the €797.5 million reported a year earlier. The largest increase was recorded under Income Tax (€155.4 million), followed by Value Added Tax (€31.7 million).On the other hand, recurrent expenditure totalled €838.5 million, an increase of €36.1 million in

comparison to the €802.4 million reported at the end of February 2022. The main contributor to this increase

was a €17.3 million rise reported under Operational and Maintenance Expenses.

Church reveals changes to funeral services

On April 10, clergy will stop escorting corteges from the morgue to the funeral ceremony and will begin welcoming funeral processions at church doors, where a blessing will take place before Mass. “The bishops have taken this difficult decision, after consultation with parish priests, due to the declining number of clergy in parishes, increasingly lengthy travel times and a long-felt need for priests to be present in church before the funeral service takes place to console relatives and friends as well as hear confessions,” a Church spokesperson told The Times of Malta.

NCPE worried about Court emphasis on victims’ sexual history

The recent court decision in a case of claimed rape and sexual harassment has raised serious concerns for the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE), which has stated that too much emphasis was paid to the accused victims’ sexual conduct and personality. “Questions about past or present sexual behaviour, in the context of Court cases dealing with rape and other forms of sexual violence, only serve to humiliate the alleged victim and dismiss her/his version of events, without shedding any light on the occurrence of the crime or otherwise,” the NCPE argued. The Commission said that this approach will make it harder for victims to come forward.

