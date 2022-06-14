Malta’s fate on the line as FATF meets in Berlin – Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 14 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta’s fate on the line as FATF meets in Berlin

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meets in plenary as from today, in Berlin Germany. The delegates will address significant topics during the four-day sessions, according to the FATF, including a study on money laundering in the property industry and another report that would assist financial institutions in combating money laundering and terrorism funding. It is expected that delegates will discuss progress achieved by a number of countries, including Malta, on money-laundering. A group of experts visited Malta to assess whether Malta has progressed enough since being grey-listed a year ago. Based on this report, delegates will vote on whether Malta merits to be removed from this predicament.

Ministry takes action on Comino beach after public outcry

The sandy beach of the Blue Lagoon in Comino will be closed to sunbeds, and the number of loungers on the quay will be decreased, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo stated on Monday. Graffiti activists staged a protest at the popular bay in Comino on Saturday, destroying renting deckchairs, which they said made it difficult for others who did not wish to hire them to stay there. “In this way,” the minister said, “we can assure that people can lay out their towels and stay there if they want to, but at the same time, the substantial number of visitors who ask to rent sunbeds will be catered for.” The Minister also added that “the same day Graffitti carried out the action, MTA officials were going to carry out inspections and ensure the situation is fixed”.

Valletta will not become another Paceville – Bartolo

In another issue concerning the Tourism Minister, Clayton Bartolo has promised that Valletta “will not become another Paceville”, following residents’ complaints on a legal notice allowing establishments to play music outside until 1am. New regulations allowing bars, restaurants and entertainment spots in Valletta to continue playing music until 1am have angered residents and energised a new political group. Residents have complained that they were ignored when government published the legal notice allowing music to be played outside at “moderate levels” until 1am. Prior to the legal notice, music could be played until 11pm.